Reba McEntire Says She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Caught COVID Despite Being Vaccinated: 'Stay Safe'

By Gabrielle Chung
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire is making a plea to fans to take precautionary measures and practice social distancing after contracting COVID-19. The country music star, 66, opened up about her experience with COVID-19 during a recent livestream on TikTok, sharing that she and her boyfriend, CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn, both caught the respiratory virus despite being vaccinated.

