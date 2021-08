Dennis Schroder is set to sign with the Boston Celtics on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 27-year-old announced his move to Boston via Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honor to put on the green and white and do what I love,” Schroder wrote. “I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!!”