Aksys Games to Publish ‘Paradigm Paradox’ on Switch in the West
Aksys Games announced they’ll publish the Otomate-developed otome visual novel Paradigm Paradox on Nintendo Switch. Paradigm Paradox is set in the year 25XX, where mankind has been isolated in colonies. The protagonist, Yuuki Takanashi, is a student and completely bored. One night she decided to leave her dormitory and accidentally fell into the neighboring colony Vermin, who is actually the enemy. However, this dangerous situation might not be too bad as she discovers a secret power that leads her to become a hero.noisypixel.net
