Aksys Games to Publish ‘Paradigm Paradox’ on Switch in the West

You will need the best Switch headphones if you want to make it as a Pokemon trainer: playing Pokemon Unite or Pokemon Sword and Shield without being able to hear the calls and cries of your Pokemon? You may as well not bother! The same goes for exploring the skies above Hyrule in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword or Breath of the Wild – if you can't hear the wind whooshing in your ears, what's the point?