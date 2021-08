MangaGamer announced that the Moonstone-developed romance visual novel Uchikano: Living with my Girlfriend will launch on PC-via MangaGamer on August 26, 2021. Uchikano: Living with my Girlfriend tells the story of Tachibanaki Keisuke, a young man who has just begun his first year as a contributing member of society. The company he works for is small, but he enjoys the work and is content with life. However, as motivated as he is for his career, he’s living alone for the first time in his life and feels like something is missing. If only he had a girlfriend.