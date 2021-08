WASHINGTON (AP) -- Jenson Brooksby wasn't even supposed to play in the Citi Open at all. Now the kid's in the final four of his first ATP 500 event. Brooksby beat 11th-seeded John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-2 in just 67 minutes on Friday at the hard-court tournament, making the 20-year-old from Sacramento, California, the lowest-ranked semifinalist in Washington since John Isner in 2007.