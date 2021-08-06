Cancel
Pets

Jet Pet: Max

yourerie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Jet Pet is Max. He is what they call a “super senior” at the Anna Shelter. He’s an almost 10-year-old German Shepherd. He weighs close to a 100 lbs. He came in from one of our cruelty cases in horrible condition, but he’s a real sweet guy. He loves everyone.

