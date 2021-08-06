Cancel
Sparta, WI

Man charged in Sparta homicide case pleads not guilty

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of attacking three people with an ax and killing one person in June is pleading not guilty. On Friday, 37-year-old Thomas Aspseter entered a plea of not guilty to five charges, including one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery with intention to cause great bodily harm with the use of a dangerous weapon, which are all felony charges.

