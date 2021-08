Respawn Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for their latest Apex Legends hero Seer to give a better look at them in action. So far they are promoting the character as "a visionary artist and a Legend who fights for outcasts everywhere", and that comes across a little here as you get a better looks t how the character will operate and what skills are at your disposal within the game. Enjoy the video as the character will come to the game on August 3rd.