The Suicide Squad Fans Point Out Weasel's Privates

Superheroes rule the entertainment space right now, that is not a question. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DCEU, from Netflix’s Umbrella Academy to Amazon’s Invincible and The Boys. Most people have taken a crack at it, but James Gunn has cracked the code. Gunn has helmed and is in the process of completing one of the best trilogies of the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy. He produced a gritty, dark re-telling of Superman in an alternate universe where he goes off the deep end as a child in Brightburn. Now, he’s successfully released a splendid Suicide Squad for DC Comics and he killed it. Warning: There are light spoilers regarding James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in this article. Read at your own risk. James Gunn is hands down my favorite creator when it comes to comic adaptation because he gets it, at his heart, he’s a fan. He’s talked several times about growing up with the Suicide Squad and watching the movie proves he was the right person for the job. With his success on Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s clear to see that Gunn is an expert at telling stories centered around the group of misfit supers. There are plenty of parallels to draw to the two films, but we’ll avoid for now the simplest yet meaningless question of “was it better than Guardians of the Galaxy?” The first thing that The Suicide Squad does right, it completely ignores the first movie, 2016’s Suicide Squad by David Ayer. Besides a few actors reprising their roles from that one in this one, it doesn’t seem to exist. Gunn wastes no time introducing us to the new members with returning favorites like Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), plus Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller.