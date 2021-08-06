Luke Bryan remembers his late brother with “Songs You Never Heard,” as he releases ‘My Dirt Road Diary’
Luke Bryan recounts the early musical experiences he shared with his older brother, Chris, in his newly released tune “Songs You Never Heard.”. In the lyrics of the track, Luke tips his hat to country greats like Keith Whitley, Clint Black and George Strait. But there’s a tragic twist to the story he tells in the song: Chris died in a car accident when Luke was just 19 years old.wfxd.com
