Luke Bryan remembers his late brother with “Songs You Never Heard,” as he releases ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Bobby Bones' wife Caitlin has been sharing some of her favorite moments from the wedding via Instagram and this latest one may be a favorite of Brooks and Dunn fans. One half of Brooks and Dunn, Ronnie Dunn, was at Bones and Caitlin's wedding. During the reception, he got up on stage and performed a non-traditional wedding song. Brooks and Dunn's "Neon Moon" is a very sad song, and one that many wouldn't choose to have played at their wedding. However, it's a favorite song of Bones and Caitlin so they asked Dunn to sing it at their wedding. He jumped up to do it with the wedding band and nailed all of the high notes despite his hesitation.