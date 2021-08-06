Biden announces three new ambassador picks, including two top donors

Cancel
President Joe Biden announced a new round of ambassador picks on Friday, which includes two top donors to his 2020 presidential campaign. The President nominated Scott Miller, an LGBTQ rights activist and philanthropist, to be the next US ambassador to Switzerland. Miller and his husband Tim Gill have long been top Biden donors, giving money to his presidential campaign, foundation and political action committee.

