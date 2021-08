Cardinal Gibbons opens as the preseason No. 1 team in the eastern half of the HighSchoolOT boys soccer rankings, while Weddington leads in the West. There are many ways to do rankings: some do it by class, while others do a statewide one. At HighSchoolOT, we choose something to do them in East/West halves of the state. We use the same East/West line as the N.C. High School Athletic Association. That places Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, and Richmond counties as the East's border to the West, and Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, and Anson counties as the West's border to the East.