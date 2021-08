MANNINGTON — At 8 o’clock on Monday evening, 10-year-old Izabella Steele learned she is the 2021 Little Miss Queen for the Mannington District Fair. Nine little contestants, ages 6 to 10, squelched their nerves, walked on stage and introduced themselves. The girls were judged on their answers to questions during an off-stage interview, as well as their onstage introduction, theme wear and formal wear. They also performed an unscored choreographed dance, just to do something with those stage jitters.