Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Widespread Wildfire Smoke and Haze Continue The Dixie Fire and other wildfires west of the Sierra continue to produce smoke and haze for much of northern California and Nevada. Smoke density may improve a bit this afternoon with slightly increased west winds, but for the most part the smoke will persist through the day. Visibility and air quality will be degraded due to the smoke density as well. By Sunday afternoon, the winds are forecast to strengthen enough to disperse the smoke more effectively. Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be enough to completely scour the smoke out of the valleys. Bottom line: Air quality impacts will likely persist through the weekend, so consider having some contingency plans if you were planning on being outdoors. Here are a few other tips from the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division: 1. Reduce or stop outdoor activity and stay inside. 2. Keep AC on if available, the fresh-air intake closed, filter clean, and windows closed. 3. Pay attention to air quality on AirNow.gov. 4. Follow the advice of your doctor, especially those with heart or lung disease. For more tips on how to keep yourself and others safe, check with your local air quality district. The latest air quality measurements are available at www.airnow.gov