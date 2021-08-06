Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Widespread Wildfire Smoke and Haze Continue The Dixie Fire and other wildfires west of the Sierra continue to produce smoke and haze for much of northern California and Nevada. Smoke density may improve a bit this afternoon with slightly increased west winds, but for the most part the smoke will persist through the day. Visibility and air quality will be degraded due to the smoke density as well. By Sunday afternoon, the winds are forecast to strengthen enough to disperse the smoke more effectively. Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be enough to completely scour the smoke out of the valleys. Bottom line: Air quality impacts will likely persist through the weekend, so consider having some contingency plans if you were planning on being outdoors. Here are a few other tips from the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division: 1. Reduce or stop outdoor activity and stay inside. 2. Keep AC on if available, the fresh-air intake closed, filter clean, and windows closed. 3. Pay attention to air quality on AirNow.gov. 4. Follow the advice of your doctor, especially those with heart or lung disease. For more tips on how to keep yourself and others safe, check with your local air quality district. The latest air quality measurements are available at www.airnow.gov

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mineral County, NV
County
Storey County, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Lyon County, NV
County
Douglas County, NV
County
Washoe County, NV
City
Carson City, NV
City
Reno, NV
County
Pershing County, NV
County
Churchill County, NV
City
Minden, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Special Weather Statement#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#Sierra#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy