Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 A strong thunderstorms in the area will impact portions of Apache County through 415 PM MDT/315 PM MST/ At 330 PM MDT/230 PM MST/, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong thunderstorm near Petrified Forest National Park, or 47 miles west of Zuni Pueblo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and water on roadways. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chambers and Petrified Forest National Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 314 and 334. Highway 191 between mile markers 374 and 375. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH