Hunt County Emergency Hospital to Close Temporarily, Urges Vaccinations
A Hunt County emergency hospital is temporarily closing due to a "critical COVID surge." Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce will close temporarily at midnight Saturday as its staff is moved to Hunt County Healthcare's largest hospital in Greenville to assist with COVID-19 patients. The Commerce hospital hopes to have its emergency room open again by the end of August, according to a post on its Facebook page.www.nbcdfw.com
