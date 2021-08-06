Cancel
Hunt County, TX

Hunt County Emergency Hospital to Close Temporarily, Urges Vaccinations

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hunt County emergency hospital is temporarily closing due to a "critical COVID surge." Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce will close temporarily at midnight Saturday as its staff is moved to Hunt County Healthcare's largest hospital in Greenville to assist with COVID-19 patients. The Commerce hospital hopes to have its emergency room open again by the end of August, according to a post on its Facebook page.

#Vaccinations#North Texas#Emergency Room#Covid#Hunt County Healthcare#Hunt Regional Healthcare#Urgent Care
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...

