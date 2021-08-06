Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri man convicted of murder found dead in jail cell

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man who was sentenced to life in prison last month for murder has been found dead in his jail cell, St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said.

Jail staff found Anthony David Caruthers, 32, of Bonne Terre, dead in Thursday at the St. Francois County Jail.

Bullock said Caruthers was alone in the cell and there was no obvious signs of foul play. Investigators are waiting for toxicology reports before determining cause of death, The Park Hills Daily Journal reported.

Caruthers was awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in July in the 2016 strangulation death of Farmington businessman Michael VanStavern, whose body was found in the back of an SUV after a traffic stop.

Caruthers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and six other charges in the case.

