Pat Finnerty and the Full Band bring the rock of the 80s to XPN Studio for Free at Noon

As #XPNMTVWeek winds down, we welcomed Pat Finnerty and the Full Band into WXPN studios today for a celebration of the first golden age of MTV: the rock of the 80s era. Finnerty is a singer-guitarist who has gained renown in the Philadelphia scene over the past several years for two main reasons: a predilection for making viral web content (rooftop concert videos, an IG live with Dave Grohl) and more notably for his celebrated live band karaoke, which in the pre-pandemic times brought joy to venues from Fergie’s to Johnny Brenda’s.