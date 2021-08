Sixth Round of Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative Will Build on Governor's Historic $20 Billion Plan to Combat Homelessness. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the sixth funding round of his Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, which will provide up to $35 million in service and operating funds for at least 1,400 supportive housing units. Since its creation in 2016, ESSHI has provided operating funds for more than 5,400 units of supportive housing. It is just one component of the Governor's historic $20 billion housing plan, which has already created or preserved more than 7,900 units of supportive housing. The goal is now to create 20,000 units over 15 years, and the Budget includes additional capital funding to continue this historic progress.