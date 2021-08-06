Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Commission on Aging Gives Facts on Hearing Loss

 4 days ago

The Montgomery County Commission on Aging (CoA) released a facts sheet for those in the county who could be experiencing age-related hearing loss. The facts include information on causes, preventions, costs and treatments for older individuals with mild to severe hearing loss, according to a Montgomery County press release. The CoA warns that individuals who rely on lip-reading and struggle to hear with mask mandates may also be experiencing hearing loss without realizing it, which could potentially lead to feelings of loneliness, social isolation and other health concerns.

