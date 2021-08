New Yorkers are saying yes to the mess. Birria — which means “mess” in Spanish — is one of the summer’s hottest food trends. The famously savory, sloppy stew is is traditionally made with beef or goat meat and is enjoyed alone with a spoon or stuffed into tacos, quesadillas, or mulitas (a sort of double-decker quesadilla), ideally with a side of consommé for dipping.