These days, more and more bars around the world are finding new ways to solve sustainability issues. In Hong Kong, however, we still have a long way to go, but the industry is beginning to look towards a more sustainable future. Bartenders have been more conscious of using fresh produce the same way chefs use an entire animal from nose to tail and have embraced zero-waste alcohol bottle packaging solutions like ecoSpirits. Last year, we even saw the opening of Hong Kong’s first eco-conscious bar.