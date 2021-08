The Houston Texans remain in wait-and-see mode with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is going about his business as usual during training camp as the former first-round pick franchise gears up for the 2021 season. Watson has made it clear he wants out of Houston, but teams interested in trading for the All-Pro passer reportedly need more assurances from the Texans given his current legal situation and how that could be handled by the league.