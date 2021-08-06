Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Converse, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Converse; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Northeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Northwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Northern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming Eastern Converse County in east central Wyoming * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 328 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles west of Bill to 6 miles east of Esterbrook Campground, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glendo Reservoir and Two Moon Campground around 345 PM MDT. Dull Center around 405 PM MDT. Keeline around 410 PM MDT. Manville around 420 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Lost Springs. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 104 and 143. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH