Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Converse, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Converse; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Northeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Northwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Northern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming Eastern Converse County in east central Wyoming * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 328 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles west of Bill to 6 miles east of Esterbrook Campground, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glendo Reservoir and Two Moon Campground around 345 PM MDT. Dull Center around 405 PM MDT. Keeline around 410 PM MDT. Manville around 420 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Lost Springs. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 104 and 143. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Platte County, WY
County
Goshen County, WY
City
Lost Springs, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
County
Albany County, WY
County
Niobrara County, WY
City
Manville, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Converse County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#15 29 00#16 30 00#Converse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy