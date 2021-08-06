Cancel
Miami, FL

Inside Papa's 'family-style' headquarters in downtown Miami (Photos)

By Ashley Portero
South Florida Business Journal
 4 days ago
Papa's new headquarters was designed with one overarching theme in mind: Home. The "family-on-demand" technology platform for older adults recently set up shop at its 11,420-square-foot office at 66 S.W. Sixth St. in Miami's Brickell district. The space — set off by soaring ceilings, colorful couches and armchairs, and an open-plan office aesthetic — is intended to convey a cozy living space inspired by the home of CEO Andrew Parker's grandfather, who the company is named for.

