Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 228 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Dragoon, or 11 miles southwest of Willcox, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cochise. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH