Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 228 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Dragoon, or 11 miles southwest of Willcox, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cochise. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Dragoon, AZ
City
Willcox, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Cochise, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#14 29 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy