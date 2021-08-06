Cancel
U.S. Politics

Foreign travelers may need to be vaccinated to enter US

By Alexandra Limon
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration is starting to plan for the eventual return of more international travelers to the U.S. Non-essential international travelers from some countries are still barred from visiting the U.S. while travelers from other countries are allowed in. “If we don’t do anything now, by the...

Washington State
#U S Economy#Foreign Nationals#Nexstar#White House
Travel Restrictions
Health
International Travel
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Jobs
Public Health
Coronavirus
Travelktwb.com

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to “Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution”, according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada’s travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows...
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Statement By U.S. Travel On Canadian Land Border Reopening

WASHINGTON : U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on today’s lifting of restrictions for fully vaccinated American travelers at the Canada land border:. “Today, Canada begins welcoming fully vaccinated Americans back across the land border. This wise decision will spur the kind of economic...
Businesseturbonews.com

How Americans can travel to Canada under the new rules?

This decision will spur the kind of economic recovery for our northern neighbor that’s critically needed on this side of the border as well. Canada begins welcoming fully vaccinated Americans back across the land border. Canada is America’s largest international travel market source and accounted for 26 percent of all...
Public Healthnbcboston.com

Canada Eases COVID Rules, Allowing Visits From the US to Resume

The border with Canada reopened to travelers from the United States Monday, ending a long wait from many people eager to see loved ones north of the border. "Long 19 months, that's for sure," said Deb Burnor, who lives in Vermont but whose parents and siblings live in Canada. Border...
Travelwabcradio.com

Vaccinated US Citizens May Resume Travel to Canada as of Today

Canada (AP)-As of today, Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 are again allowed to travel to and from Canada for business or pleasure. Canada has announced the lifting of its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit. It is not however a two way street. The US is...
Public HealthMedscape News

Canada Allows Fully Vaccinated US Visitors

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center . Canada lifted its travel restrictions for U.S. visitors on Monday, allowing travelers who are fully vaccinated with a negative COVID-19 test to cross the border, according to The Associated Press. Visitors are required to submit...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. May Require Foreign Visitors Be Vaccinated, White House Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Thursday confirmed it may require visitors from abroad to be vaccinated as part of its plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had yet to decide and would not immediately lift restrictions. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed that an...
Public HealthTravelPulse

United to Mandate COVID Vaccines for All US Employees

United Airlines announced it would require its employees in the United States to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccination by October 25 or face termination. According to The Washington Post, United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart announced the airline would become the first to require each of the company’s 67,000 U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US developing plan to require all foreign visitors be vaccinated when travel restrictions lifted, official says

The Biden administration is working on plans that would require nearly all foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination when travel restrictions to the US are eventually lifted, according to reports.An unnamed official, speaking with Reuters, said that travel restrictions that are currently barring visitors from many countries from traveling to the US wouldn’t be struck immediately, given the rise of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.The White House is currently managing interagency working groups and having conversations with major airlines “in order to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel”, according to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Developing Plan to Require International Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated: Report

The U.S. is developing a plan to require foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated before entering the country, Reuters reports, citing a White House official. The measure would be the catalyst for the U.S. lifting its travel restrictions for other countries, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration is currently working with interagency groups to flesh out plans for when to implement the rule, but it is not expected to take place in the immediate future due to the rise in cases caused by the Delta variant. The administration has also spoken to airlines on how such a policy would be enforced, including what proofs of vaccination would be permitted. The rule would be implemented over time, a White House official said, with “limited exceptions.” The news comes after reports last week said Biden was considering implementing such requirements, but no decision had been made then.
POTUSTelegraph

US working on plan to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners

The United States, which closed its borders to much of the world as the pandemic took hold, plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated foreigners back in, a White House official said Wednesday. The White House wants to re-open travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry,...
U.S. PoliticsKAAL-TV

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration has announced sweeping new pandemic rules for federal workers and some contractors. It is requiring that any federal civilian worker who does not attest to being fully vaccinated will be subject to universal masking, weekly testing, physical distancing from other employees and restrictions on official travel. The guidelines are aimed at boosting vaccination rates among the millions of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country. Biden said, “This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die.”

