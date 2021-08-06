Celtics reportedly offer Marcus Smart 4 year contract extension

This offer can put to rest the rumor that Stevens and the Celtics want to get rid of Marcus Smart. In the end, it almost always comes down to the contract terms. After hearing for two years what a tremendous locker room guy Kemba Walker was, I don't buy the rumor that they wanted him gone. The Celtics wanted the $37 million a year gone. If Kemba was making what he's scheduled to make with the Knicks ($8 million), Boston would be glad to have him. The Marcus Smart trade talks are mostly about his contract as well.