Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022

By COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sqiot_0bKF1F7G00
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Thursday. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

The Biden administration on Friday issued what it says will be the final extension to a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.

Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through Jan. 31, 2022. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be suspended. Those measures have been in place since early in the pandemic but were set to expire Sept. 30.

In announcing the decision, President Biden said the economy is recovering “at a record rate.” But he said the road to recovery will be longer for some Americans, including those with student loans.

“This will give the Department of Education and borrowers more time and more certainty as they prepare to restart student loan payments,” Biden said in a statement. “It will also ensure a smoother transition that minimizes loan defaults and delinquencies that hurt families and undermine our economic recovery.”

The policy applies to more than 36 million Americans who have student loans held by the federal government. Their collective debt totals more than $1.3 trillion, according to Education Department data.

Questions about the moratorium had been swirling in recent weeks as its expiration date approached. Even as the economy improves, there have been concerns that borrowers are not ready to start payments again. Once the moratorium ends, those who were already behind on payments could have wages and benefits taken away as part of debt collection efforts.

Several Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, had urged Biden to extend the moratorium through at least March 2022. In a June letter, they said restarting payments now would “drag down the pace of our economic recovery.”

Schumer, Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) applauded the extension in a joint statement Friday, saying it provides relief to millions of borrowers facing a “disastrous financial cliff.”

“The payment pause has saved the average borrower hundreds of dollars per month, allowing them to invest in their futures and support their families’ needs,” the Democrats said.

Biden has previously said he supports canceling up to $10,000 in student debt, but he has argued it should be done by Congress.

The Trump administration initially suspended federal student loan payments in March 2020 and later extended that through this January. Biden moved to continue the suspension through Sept. 30 soon after taking office.

The Education Department itself has raised concerns about administrative hurdles in suddenly restarting loan payments. In a November 2020 report, the department said it would be a “heavy burden” to reactivate millions of loans at the same time, and warned that some borrowers would likely fall behind on their payments, “at least initially.”

On Friday , the Education Department said the final extension provides enough time to restart the process smoothly, and it gives borrowers a “definitive end date” to plan for.

“As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment,“ Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Student advocates welcomed the extension, saying it’s a victory for borrowers who have suffered financial hardship during the pandemic.

But Republicans criticized the move, saying the economy has rebounded strongly enough for them to resume payments.

“Students and families faced immense challenges last year, but the American economy continues to recover and there is no rational excuse for continued extensions of nonpayment on student loans,” said Sen. Richard M. Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The Biden administration announced the relief as it faces mounting pressure from some Democrats to erase huge swaths of student debt. Schumer and Warren have urged Biden to use his authority to cancel $50,000 in student debt for each borrower, saying the move would jumpstart the economy and help families hit hard by the pandemic.

They repeated that call in their statement on Friday, saying debt cancellation is “one of the most significant actions that President Biden can take right now to build a more just economy and address racial inequity.”

But Biden has questioned whether he has the authority for that kind of mass cancellation, and legal scholars have come to differing conclusions. Earlier this year, Biden asked the Education and Justice departments to study the issue. Officials have said that work is still underway.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Economy#Debt Collection#Americans#Democrats#Senate#Trump#The Education Department#Republicans#The Senate Health#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
CollegesEssence

Biden Administration Will Not Extend Student Loan Repayment Moratorium Beyond January 2022

The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve, ending on January 31, 2022, will be the last extension of its kind. On Friday, the Biden administration extended the federal student loan payment moratorium until January 31, 2022, which originally had been slated to expire on September 30, 2021. The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve will be the last extension of its kind.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Loan Repayment Pause Continues

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images — The temporary pause on student loan repayment has been extended to January 31, 2022 for the final time, the Department of Education announced Friday. Repayments were originally scheduled to resume October 1, 2021. This is the fourth time that the repayment pause has been extended since...
Educationwabcradio.com

Pause on Student Loans Extended Until February

WASHINGTON—(77WABC) The Biden administration announced Friday it will extend the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers through January 2022. Since March 2020, the borrowers have been given the option to press the pause button on their monthly bills, without interest accruing on their debt. Some 90% of borrowers have...
POTUSNBC News

Student loan payment pause extended to Jan. 31, White House announces

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday announced that the moratorium on federal student loan payments would be extended until Jan. 31, just weeks before the pause was set to expire at the end of September. In a statement, the Department of Education said that this would be the "final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Warren & Congresswoman Pressley Press Biden Administration To Cancel $50,000 in Student Loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) today, August 6, released the following statement on President Biden’s administration extending the pause on federally-held student loan payments:. “We’re pleased the Biden administration has heeded our call to extend...
Educationthelily.com

The federal student loan payment freeze ends next month. Black mothers are poised to be among the hardest hit.

This past week, many who are struggling financially cheered the Biden administration’s decision to extend eviction protections for a month. But with coronavirus economic relief for federal student loans set to expire Sept. 30, many are now sounding the alarm on the issue: Without a final decision from the Biden administration on another freeze on federal student loan payments, those in debt could have to go back to making their monthly payments, and interest rates — which are set at zero percent under the protections — could rise.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pressure mounts on Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

Democrats who believe that canceling or forgiving up to $50,000 in student loan debt. Biden is committed to eliminating student debt, he has only guaranteed that $10,000 can be forgiven. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says student debt has an “exacerbated” effect on existing “racial inequality.”. President Biden is facing...
POTUSAOL Corp

Student loan repayment cliff: '30 million will have a bill coming due,' Sen. Warren warns

Democratic lawmakers continue to pressure President Biden to extend the student loan pandemic payment pause and enact student loan forgiveness. "Tick tock, tick tock — over 30 million Americans will have a bill coming due in about two months," said Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a press conference. "The payment pause is running out on student loan debt payments. The size of these payments for many borrowers is the size of their rent, their car payments, groceries, child care — that's going to put a lot of people making hard choices."

Comments / 3

Community Policy