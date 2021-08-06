Cancel
National increase in drug overdose deaths leads KDHE to educate residents about Naloxone

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national increase in drug overdose deaths has prompted the KDHE to educate residents about how to use naloxone and where to get it. In light of a national trend of fatal drug overdoses, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it encourages awareness and education about drug overdose prevention in Kansas, including awareness of treatment resources and access to naloxone.

