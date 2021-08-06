Law enforcement stays busy during Rally, with traffic citations, alcohol and drug arrests topping the list

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Southern Kentucky women are facing charges following two different traffic stops. Both happened in Wayne County earlier this week. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver on Kendrick Avenue. Police say they spotted the car leaving from a house they say is known for drug trafficking activity. During the stop, the driver gave the deputy permission to search the car. While the search was going on, police discovered a passenger in the car, Latoshia Wallace, of Monticello, had an active arrest warrant. We’re told as Wallace emptied her pockets, the deputy witnessed a clear twisted baggie with a crystal substance inside that he believed to be meth. Also during the search, the deputy found a vial with pills inside and a book bag with digital scales, needles and a plastic straw with drug residue. In addition to the charges from the outstanding warrant, Wallace was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.