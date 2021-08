It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the happiest place on Earth. With closures around the globe at various Disney properties that are continuing to see phased reopenings, fans are still itching to get back to the magic (and the yummy food throughout the parks). As parks around the world continue to reopen, guests will see changes to some of the classic experiences they may be used to, among them character cavalcades, virtual queues, and different park dining options. Travelers to Disneyland in California may have noticed one big absence: no character dining experiences. Luckily, they are making their magical return to the Southern Californian park soon.