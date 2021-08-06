Cancel
Hillicon Valley: Cryptocurrency clash complicate's infrastructure bill's path forward | FTC hits Facebook over 'inaccurate' explanation for banning researchers | Yelp to allow filtering for business requiring vaccination

By Maggie Miller
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
© iStock

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley.

Happy Friday! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage.

As the Senate looks to wrap up the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, competing amendments on cryptocurrency regulation are emerging as another challenge. The White House came out in support of an amendment put forward by a trio of bipartisan senators, but Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and two Republicans who offered an amendment of their own, argued the administration-backed amendment could stifle innovation.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is firing back at Facebook just days after the platform said its decision to suspend the accounts of two researchers was, in part, a result of its commitment to the agency.

A CRYPTO CLASH: A debate over competing amendments to regulate cryptocurrency is creating a new hurdle for the Senate to complete work on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

An amendment offered by two Republicans and the Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee has stirred controversy and provoked opposition from the White House.

The amendment, which would carve out exemptions from the cryptocurrency reporting requirements outlined in the infrastructure bill, is sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

The White House supports a different amendment put forward Thursday by Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). It has more narrow exemptions on the proposed regulations of the industry.

“The Warner-Portman-Sinema amendment provides a government-sanctioned safe harbor for the most climate-damaging form of crypto tech, called proof-of-work. It would be a mistake for the climate and for innovation to advance this amendment,” Wyden tweeted.

FTC FIRES BACK: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) slammed Facebook for sharing an “inaccurate” explanation after it suspended the accounts of researchers who have been critical of the platform.

The agency’s acting director of Bureau Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday calling out the company for using what Levine deemed a misleading claim in its explanation.

“Had you honored your commitment to contact us in advance, we would have pointed out that the consent decree does not bar Facebook from creating exceptions for good-faith research in the public interest. Indeed, the FTC supports efforts to shed light on opaque business practices, especially around surveillance-based advertising,” Levine wrote, according to a copy of the letter shared publicly by the FTC.

Read more about the letter.

PUT A FILTER ON THAT: Business review platform Yelp announced Thursday it is adding COVID-19 guidelines to its business listings, allowing users to filter companies based on vaccination requirements.

The platform said in a blog post that users will be allowed to filter businesses based on whether they require proof of vaccination and whether staff are fully vaccinated.

The company further said it will be monitoring Yelp pages of businesses that activate these attributes for any backlash they receive.

The move comes as businesses and some state and local governments impose stricter vaccine mandates amid an increase in coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant.

Yelp said that in recent weeks it has seen a rise in “review bombing,” when businesses get a flurry of comments based on people’s opinions about the pandemic rather than their customer experiences.

PUT A MASK ON: Amazon will require that employees wear masks inside its warehouses regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“In response to the concerning spread of new COVID-19 variants in the U.S. and guidance from public health authorities and our own medical experts, we are requiring face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told The Hill in a statement on Friday.

Nantel added that the company is “monitoring the situation closely and will continue to follow local government guidance and work closely with leading medical healthcare professionals, gathering their advice and recommendations as we go forward to ensure our buildings are optimized for the safety of our teams.”

Read more about the policy here.

An op-ed to chew on: Deepfake Task Force: The danger of disinformation needs a new collaboration

Lighter click: You’re breaking up

NOTABLE LINKS FROM AROUND THE WEB:

DHS boss Mayorkas encourages hackers to join government during Black Hat speech (CyberScoop / Tonya Riley)

How a deepfake Tom Cruise on TikTok turned into a very real AI company (CNN / Rachel Metz)

Facebook cares about privacy — but only If you’re an advertiser (The Atlantic / Ethan Zuckerman)

Ransomware attack forces Indiana hospital to turn patients away (The Daily Beast / Shannon Vavra)

Politicstennesseestar.com

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies to Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives and Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly-traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday. The rule, first proposed by Nasdaq in December, will also require companies to hire at least one female director and one either minority or LGBTQ+ director to their boards.
Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

State of Crypto: What Just Happened in the US Senate?

Okay, if you’re a reader of this newsletter, you’ve probably kept up with what’s going on in D.C. I’ll throw some links below if you need to catch up but, in short, the Senate is going to vote on its $1 trillion infrastructure bill with the original crypto tax reporting provision that was introduced on Aug. 1. Two amendments and a Hail Mary effort were blocked for non-crypto reasons.
Pierre, SDkotatv.com

Rounds a ‘no’ on infrastructure bill, cites “progressive mandates”

PIERRE, S.D. - Senator Mike Rounds (R- South Dakota) has decided to drop his support for an infrastructure bill that he had championed, and helped negotiate. “For months, I have been working with my colleagues to negotiate bipartisan infrastructure legislation,” Rounds said. “I chose to actively be involved in these discussions to give South Dakota a seat at the table throughout the negotiation process. In many cases, we were successful in advancing traditional infrastructure provisions that will directly benefit South Dakota. However, as this framework progressed out of our bipartisan working groups to the Senate floor, it became evident that the legislation in its final form included several progressive mandates and federal funding claw backs that I believe go too far.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vice

Senators Demand Answers From Zuckerberg Over Suspended Researchers

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Mark Zuckerberg’s pigeonhole at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters in Silicon Valley must be getting pretty full. Days after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent him a scathing letter criticizing the...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Zuckerberg, Thiel Sued Over Facebook’s $5 Billion FTC Fine (1)

A pension fund sued Facebook Inc. founder Mark Zuckerberg and other senior leaders in Delaware, claiming they had the tech giant overpay the Federal Trade Commission by billions to keep Zuckerberg out of personal trouble over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. In addition to CEO Zuckerberg, the lawsuit targets chief...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Senate Blocks Crypto Compromise Amendment In Infrastructure Vote

The U.S. Senate has blocked an amendment to limit a proposal to increase federal regulation of cryptocurrencies, during the bipartisan infrastructure vote on Monday. This Value Fund Had Some Robust Long Returns But Got Hit By Shorts. Half Moon Capital Partners was up 5.8% for the second quarter, compared to...
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

On Senate Floor, Portman, Warner Conduct Colloquy Clarifying Cryptocurrency Provision in Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Mark Warner (D-VA) conducted a colloquy to clarify the scope and intent of a provision in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act regarding implementing information reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers. Portman and Warner discussed how under the bill, a broker is defined as “any person who (for consideration) is responsible for regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person.” For tax purposes this means a sale on behalf of someone else.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators reach bipartisan deal on cryptocurrency amendment

Republican Sens. Pat Toomey (Pa.) and Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.) said an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would redefine who falls subject to cryptocurrency regulation requirements will be brought for a unanimous consent vote on Monday afternoon after a group of bipartisan senators and the Treasury Department came to an agreement.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cryptocurrency tax reporting deal scotched in Senate

WASHINGTON — Dueling objections on procedural grounds scuttled hopes for a bipartisan agreement on cryptocurrency transaction reporting rules in the Senate on Monday afternoon. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., sought unanimous consent for a compromise amendment negotiated with lead negotiators on the underlying infrastructure bill as well as the Treasury Department...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

FTC hits Facebook over 'inaccurate' explanation for banning researchers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) slammed Facebook for sharing an “inaccurate” explanation after it suspended the accounts of researchers who have been critical of the platform. The agency’s acting director of Bureau Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday calling out the company...

