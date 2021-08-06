Boise Police: Man arrested after wielding broken pool cue, chasing and threatening people

A suspect was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly chasing and threatening people with a broken pool cue, according to the Boise Police Department. Edward Stanger, 57, was charged with four felonies on Thursday, including aggravated assault, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and assault or battery while propelling bodily fluid at law enforcement, according to court records. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of public intoxication, resisting or obstructing officers, and malicious injury to property.