Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Boise Police: Man arrested after wielding broken pool cue, chasing and threatening people

By Ian Max Stevenson
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly chasing and threatening people with a broken pool cue, according to the Boise Police Department. Edward Stanger, 57, was charged with four felonies on Thursday, including aggravated assault, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and assault or battery while propelling bodily fluid at law enforcement, according to court records. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of public intoxication, resisting or obstructing officers, and malicious injury to property.

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cue#Boise State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy