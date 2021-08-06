Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio Added To WWE SmackDown Lineup

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Amalie Center in Tampa, as it’ll be Jey Uso going one on one with Dominik Mysterio. Dominik and Rey Mysterio are set for a rematch with The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at SummerSlam. Here’s...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#Mysterios#The Usos At Summerslam#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.30.21

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. – We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a big pop. Cena rushes the ring...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Smackdown on FOX Results for 8/6/21 Finn Bälor vs Baron Corbin

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE Smackdown on FOX!. - We open tonight's show with Sasha Banks coming out to the ring and explaining why she attacked Bianca after the two tagged at the end of last week's main event. Sasha is interrupted by Bianca before she comes out to the ring and Sasha rolls out and stands on the announce table before they exchange words. Zelina Vega then comes out next before Bianca leaves and Zelina and Sasha face off as we're told that Bianca will face off against Zelina in tonight's main event.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 8/6: Sasha on her game, Dominik needs offline work, Heyman’s career-best work continues, Edge-Seth drama, Missing Main Event Jey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... •Edge-Rollins: There is still something that doesn’t totally connect with me with the newer Edge storylines. The whole “Edge-lite” bit seems like a stretch and I am tiring of the incessant need to turn every Edge feud into some deep, dramatic acting. With that said, it seems obvious that the feud with Seth Rollins is working from the crowd reactions and getting the mid-show, top-of-the-hour placement. Rollins seemed particularly inspired in his promo tonight, and Edge was just fine.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Diva Goes To AEW Dynamite

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega was reportedly present at this week’s AEW Dynamite special, Fight For The Fallen. It is to be noted that AEW’s Malakai Black and Vega are married. This is the very reason Vega was there at the show. Zelina Vega paid a visit to AEW. During...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
WWEBleacher Report

Edge vs. Rollins and Belair vs. Banks at SummerSlam, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's SmackDown was a decent show, but for anyone who was on social media during the program, the night was marred by the news of several releases. The blue brand opened with a promo from Sasha Banks talking about how she is the only reason Bianca Belair is relevant as the SmackDown women's champion. The EST and Zelina Vega both voiced their opinion, and it led to Belair and Vega squaring off later in the show.
WWEFanSided

Retro Review: WWE SummerSlam 2013

WWE SummerSlam 2013 emanated from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The announced attendance was 17,739 while the Pay-Per-View buys were around the 296,000 mark. This was down from the previous year’s SummerSlam which netted 358,000 buys. The card was headlined by a big WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and John Cena. The show also featured the big marquee match between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar and the debut of Bray Wyatt.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ In Ring At Raw

WWE star Alexa Bliss has a twisted on-screen persona but she recently broke her character backstage. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. She recently celebrated her birthday backstage and was seen being surprised with a birthday cake on last night’s Monday Night Raw. She went on to thank her colleagues and friends for making her day special. Brock Lesnar ‘Beat Up’ AEW Star Before Show.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk Major Health News Revealed

The former WWE star CM Punk has been slated to join AEW after he expressed his desire to head back to pro wrestling. Fightful reported that they have learned a little more behind the scenes notes on Punk’s preparation towards a comeback to the ring. CM Punk is gearing up...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Star ‘Cancels’ Title Match

WWE Smackdown star Big E, who is the winner of this year’s Money In The Bank contract is not eyeing to cash-in on any champion in WWE, be it WWE Champion Bobby Lashley or WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During the intro of the New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Big E addressed this decision.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Spoiler: Return Set For 7/30 WWE SmackDown

A top star is set to return on Friday's WWE SmackDown. Read below if you want to be spoiled. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Sasha Banks is set to return on the July 30 episode of SmackDown. There is no word on what her role will be. Banks has...
WWEWWE

Rey Mysterio takes on Jimmy Uso

Since losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Money In The Bank, The Mysterios have been looking for weaknesses in the armor of The Usos. Tonight, Rey Mysterio will attempt to show his son Dominik how it’s done against Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one showdown. Don’t miss a moment of the action tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy