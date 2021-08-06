Cancel
Benbrook, TX

This Coast Guard hero died saving his shipmates in 1980. He was from Benbrook, TX.

Cover picture for the articleThe 180-foot Coast Guard cutter Blackthorn collided with the 605-foot tanker Capricorn at 10:21 pm on Jan. 28, 1980, near the entrance to Tampa Bay, Florida. The Capricorn’s anchor tore open the Blackthorn’s hull, causing the cutter to take on water and start capsizing. The frantic 50-man crew scrambled to abandon the sinking ship. Within minutes, Seaman Apprentice William “Billy” Flores, 18, from Benbrook, Texas, and Seaman Larry Clutter, ran to the life vests locker and tossed them to the floundering seamen.

