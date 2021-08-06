Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How BTS Is Adding An Estimated $5 Billion To The South Korean Economy A Year

kwit.org
 4 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched a border security crackdown for the state, and it is strikingly similar to former President Trump's. While critics have called the measures blatantly unconstitutional, Abbott has touted them, including disaster declarations, jailing asylum-seekers, building a wall and patrolling the highways for migrants. The Texas initiative, though, lacks the immense power of the federal government. NPR's John Burnett spent time along the border and found the crackdown falling short of the hype.

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Border Security#The South Korean Economy#Npr#Republican#National Guard Humvees#Coyotes#Haitian#Operation Lone Star#Democrat#The Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Congress & CourtsCNET

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what's in it for you

After weeks of back and forth, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning -- it was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Law EnforcementWashington Examiner

No gold coffin for officer Ella French

Officer Ella French lost her life Saturday night. She was killed during a traffic stop in Chicago, and her partner was critically wounded. It was the very same kind of traffic stop that some people think police should never draw their weapons on. The same kind of traffic stops the media like to portray as acts of racism. The same kind of traffic stops that the media often portray as not dangerous and risk-free.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy