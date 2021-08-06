Cancel
Cell Phones

Service restored after T-Mobile customers unable to reach 911 in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A glitch preventing T-Mobile customers in Minneapolis and Isanti County from connecting to 911 has been fixed, officials say. T-Mobile callers can once again dial 911 for any emergencies after an outage Friday afternoon. According to tweets earlier in the day from the City of Minneapolis...

911 Outages Reported In Minneapolis, Twin Cities Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police report that a number of residents experienced a 911 outage Friday afternoon. The issue affected at least T-Mobile customers in the area. Minneapolis Police say that if you are experiencing an emergency, contact them at 612-348-2345. T-Mobile customers also reportedly could not access 911 in Isanti County. Those customers are asked to call 763-689-2141 if you need help. As of 5:45 p.m., the City of Minneapolis reported that service had been restored. Click here for a DPS link to the 10-digit phone numbers throughout Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
