Former NXT Referee Drake Wuertz Running For Florida House of Representatives

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his release from WWE, controversial former NXT referee Drake Wuertz is headed to an even less grounded line of work: politics. Wuertz took to Instagram on Friday to declare his candidacy for the 30th district of the Florida House of Representatives. Wuertz is running in a district that includes Orange County and Seminole County, and features such cities as Orlando (site of the WWE Performance Center), Winter Park (Full Sail University), and others.

