Former NXT Referee Drake Wuertz Running For Florida House of Representatives
Following his release from WWE, controversial former NXT referee Drake Wuertz is headed to an even less grounded line of work: politics. Wuertz took to Instagram on Friday to declare his candidacy for the 30th district of the Florida House of Representatives. Wuertz is running in a district that includes Orange County and Seminole County, and features such cities as Orlando (site of the WWE Performance Center), Winter Park (Full Sail University), and others.411mania.com
