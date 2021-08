If you’re counting down the days to the Tokyo Olympics—running events span July 30 through August 8—just imagine how hyped the U.S. marathoners must be, having been the first to qualify for the track and field team nearly 17 months ago. Although the Games will be different than ever before, with serious COVID-19 protocols and no spectators, it’s hard to imagine anyone more eager to get there and get going than Aliphine Tuliamuk, Molly Seidel, Sally Kipyego, Galen Rupp, Jake Riley, and Abdi Abdirahman.