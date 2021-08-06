Cancel
Youth get ‘innovative’ at summer camp

Cottonwood County Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents were back in school at Mt. Lake Public last week. No, the school year didn’t start early — the 2021-22 academic year doesn’t officially begin for another month. So, what would bring nearly two dozen students, going into grades 5-8, back to school for three days?. Camp Innovate!. “I’d...

Wicked Local

Qari sponsored summer nights youth camp starts in Randolph

A new youth camp titled Summer Nights Youth Camp managed by Quincy Asian Resources Inc. was launched in Randolph on July 7. The camp is targeted toward students between the ages of 13-20 and is based at the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center. Summer Nights Youth Camp came about through the...
Tri-cities, WAFOX 11 and 41

Mastersingers 6th Annual Youth Choir Summer Camp sign-ups are now

TRI-CITIES, WA — After over a year without any Youth Choir programming, the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers is excited to announce the 6th Annual Choir Camp for youth in the Tri-Cities area this August. Choir Camp will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, from 8:30-11am Tuesday August 10 through Friday...
Flint, MInbc25news.com

"Super Summer Fun Camp" in Flint aims to keep youth away from crime

FLINT, Mich. - As part of Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s Executive Orders to combat Crime, the City of Flint has partnered with Cathedral of Faith Church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to create the "Super Summer Fun Camp". The camp will operate Mondays-Fridays from August...
Argus Observer Online

Grant funds youth summer programs, even woodworking

ADRIAN — Recently, the Adrian School District hosted a woodworking program funded by a grant from the Summer Learning Fund of Oregon Community Foundation. The program was coordinated by Montessa Young, who helped instruct the program in correlation with Adrian residents Joe and Carol Condie, who were the additional instructors for the program.The program took place on July 20-22, and was open to the incoming 6th-8th grade students.
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Youth enjoy 4-H Lego Camp

Lake County’s OSU Extension Office was extremely excited to be able to bring back 4-H Lego Camp this year to both Lakeview and North Lake residents. Youth in grades 2nd through 6th participated in engaging, hands-on Lego building that explored core STEM concepts. Melissa Maxwell, 4-H education assistant, planned four...
Middlesex County, CTzip06.com

CFMC: A Summer of Fun and Positive Youth Experiences

Hooray! It’s summertime—the season of fun. It’s also summer camp time, and that means young people throughout Middlesex County are making new friends, learning new skills, and having the time of their lives. We are so fortunate to live in a region where a wide range of quality programs is available to children of all ages and interests. Let’s tip our hats to the many talented individuals and dedicated nonprofit organizations that make it all possible and accessible year after year. Thanks to their efforts, and thanks to the support of many donors at the Community Foundation of Middlesex County (CFMC), children and teenagers are having life-changing experiences and creating meaningful, life-long memories.
Waukon, IAClayton County Register

Area youth take part in NICC “Build Your Own Business” Summer Camp ...

Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Waukon Center held a “Build Your Own Business” Summer Camp July 28-29 for students entering fourth through sixth grades this fall. This two-day camp was a “Shark Tank”-style experience (based on the “Shark Tank” television series) where students learned basic business concepts and vocabulary, created a business plan, discussed customer service and created their own logo and business cards. Students listened to presentations from local businesses including Indi-Com Electric & Surveillance, WW Homestead Dairy and Decker Delish. The students concluded camp by presenting their business ideas to area business leaders who represented the “sharks” that provided feedback on the business ideas. Build Your Own Business Camp is sponsored by Northeast Iowa Community College, Allamakee County Economic Development & Tourism and the Allamakee County Community Foundation.
Educationcshl.edu

URP: Summer camp for undergrads

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) actively encourages budding young scientists interested in pursuing a career in research. The Undergraduate Research Program (URP) at CSHL was established in 1959 to allow college students to conduct research in a professional laboratory environment. Hosted in the summertime, the ten-week program teaches students the scientific process, technical methods, and theoretical principles. Professors and other CSHL researchers also guide participants on how to communicate their discoveries to other scientists. Many URP participants decide to pursue research after their summer, with a few returning to CSHL for their studies. Some have even gone on to win awards, including the Nobel Prize, and to teach at prestigious institutes around the world.
savannahceo.com

Urban Hope Celebrates 2021 Summer Camp with “Youthful Perspectives” Art and Garden Show

Urban Hope, a non-profit dedicated to the children of Savannah, will host the annual Art and Garden Show on July 30 at 6 PM. The event will take place at The Whitefield Center, where the children have been attending camp this summer. The event features over 70 pieces of artwork and harvest from a garden all completed by the Urban Hope campers. Each piece is for sale at a price set by the young artists themselves.
Durango Herald

Summer program teaches youth pickleball

Members of Southwest Colorado Pickleball Association introduced to pickleball to 16 children enrolled in Durango Parks and Recreation summer program. The program, which took place at Chapman Hill, included discussing and practicing the basics of pickleball. The new pickleball courts planned for Three Springs will open more opportunities for community...
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Photos: Children get their act on Verona Area Community Theater's summer camps

Around 150 children took the stage at Verona Area Community Theater this summer to act out fairy tales and Greek mythology this summer. VACT held three camps, one for grades K-2 about fairy tales, and another set of camps for grades 3-8 that featured the merging of theater and technology, and Greek mythology. Each camp was limited to 30 children because of the theater's COVID-19 policies, which required anyone unvaccinated to be masked.
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

Youth get more than a job during summer work program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you think about a summer job, being in a classroom is not what usually comes to mind. Youth connected with the North Side Learning Center are working but also being taught a number of things including financial literacy. “It teaches me more about money, and...
Florence, SCcityofflorence.com

New Youth Tennis Program Completes Summer Sessions

NEW YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAM COMPLETES SUMMER SESSIONS. Florence Tennis Association’s Ron James Youth Tennis Program Off to Great Start. The Ron James Youth Tennis Program just completed its first summer sessions at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. Last Thursday, youngsters from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee wrapped up an eight-week session with pizza, cookies and Gatorade, and this Thursday a group from Girls University completed a ten-week session, also with a pizza party. Twenty-three participants from the Boys and Girls Clubs and 41 from Girls University took part, and many of them promised to come back after school starts when the RJYTP shifts to after-school sessions.
Mineral City, OHIndependent

Local camp sites busy this summer

If there's anything good to be gleaned from the pandemic, it's that family vacations in the form of camping are growing by leaps and bounds. Here are some area camping sites for your home away from home:. Atwood Lake Park: 9500 Lakeview Road NE, Mineral City. With 500 sites for...
Herald-Dispatch

Bluegrass camp draws youth into world of music

BARBOURSVILLE — Cabell County students got an up-close and personal experience with bluegrass music at Barboursville Middle School on Friday. Partnering with Glenville State College, Cabell County Schools made the one-day Youth Bluegrass Camp available to all school-age students in the county, whether they are enrolled in public school or otherwise.

