Youth get ‘innovative’ at summer camp

Hooray! It’s summertime—the season of fun. It’s also summer camp time, and that means young people throughout Middlesex County are making new friends, learning new skills, and having the time of their lives. We are so fortunate to live in a region where a wide range of quality programs is available to children of all ages and interests. Let’s tip our hats to the many talented individuals and dedicated nonprofit organizations that make it all possible and accessible year after year. Thanks to their efforts, and thanks to the support of many donors at the Community Foundation of Middlesex County (CFMC), children and teenagers are having life-changing experiences and creating meaningful, life-long memories.