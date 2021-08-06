Youth get ‘innovative’ at summer camp

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) actively encourages budding young scientists interested in pursuing a career in research. The Undergraduate Research Program (URP) at CSHL was established in 1959 to allow college students to conduct research in a professional laboratory environment. Hosted in the summertime, the ten-week program teaches students the scientific process, technical methods, and theoretical principles. Professors and other CSHL researchers also guide participants on how to communicate their discoveries to other scientists. Many URP participants decide to pursue research after their summer, with a few returning to CSHL for their studies. Some have even gone on to win awards, including the Nobel Prize, and to teach at prestigious institutes around the world.
