Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Man Faces 26 Years In Prison After Conviction On Human Trafficking Charges

Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTqM9_0bKEyiWU00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been convicted by a Sacramento jury on several human trafficking charges, the district attorney’s office says.

On Friday, the DA’s office announced that David Towner had been convicted of human trafficking, human trafficking of a minor, two counts of pimping, two counts of pandering, and two counts of witness intimidation.

The charges stem from a January 2020 arrest by the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers say they were able to get in contact with a 16-year-old girl who was believed to be the victim of sex trafficking. Detectives were able to look through the girl’s phone and soon found messages from Towner allegedly trying to recruit her as a prostitute.

Investigators later uncovered more evidence that Towner had been recruiting several women to work as a prostitute for him.

Other victims also alleged that Towner sexually exploited them, the DA’s office says.

Detectives believe Towner used several tactics to try and get women to work as a prostitute for him, including one victim who told prosecutors that he had picked her up from Reno under the pretense of giving her a ride. He then allegedly started trafficking her when they got to Sacramento.

Towner is now facing up to 26 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 15.

Comments / 2

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sex Trafficking#Police#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In 19-Year-Old Syncere Dixon’s 2019 Killing Sentenced To Life In Prison

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Syncere Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison. Dixon died back on Sept. 21, 2019 in a North Sacramento-area shooting. Prosecutors said the suspect, Keondre Pratt, pulled up next to a car filled with people from a rival gang. Pratt chased after the group and then fired 10 shots at the vehicle – killing Dixon, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Keondre Pratt’s booking photo. (credit: Sacramento Police Department) Less than a week before the deadly shooting, prosecutors said Pratt also shot 16 times at a rival gang member’s vehicle that was driving through his neighborhood. Pratt also had a prior 2018 conviction that prohibited him from owning a gun, prosecutors said. Back in July, the district attorney’s office announced that Pratt had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder – with the addition that it was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office announced that the judge had sentenced Pratt to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Yolo County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Man Suspected Of Kidnapping Woman Off Cache Creek Casino Property

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a Yolo County kidnapping suspect was also apparently involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, early Monday afternoon, a woman reported that a man had offered to give her a ride to the Cache Creek Casino mini-mart. She got in his truck, but the man instead started driving off casino property. She asked to leave the truck several times, deputies say. Eventually, the man ended up at a dead-end on County Road 78A. After he parked, the woman says she noticed that the man had a gun. Right at that...
Auburn, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Auburn Suspect Runs Over Resident Who Interrupted Burglary

AUBURN (CBS13) — An interrupted burglary at a residence in Auburn turned into an attempted murder case, authorities say. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the afternoon of Aug. 2, a man had returned to his Timberline Villas home and found the front door was open. His stuff was sprawled about – and a strange car was also parked in the driveway. Deputies say the resident went up to confront that person in the driveway, but that’s when the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab him. While the resident was able to dodge the attack, deputies say the suspect then drove at him – running him over. The resident suffered significant injuries, deputies say, but he is expected to survive. A different witness later helped deputies track down the suspect. He was soon pulled over along Bell Road and arrested. Deputies say the suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Mount Shasta resident Christopher Blair. He has been booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.
Dixon, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Body Found In Ditch Near Dixon; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

DIXON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in a ditch near Dixon late Tuesday morning. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was doing a traffic stop near Dixon Avenue West and Nunes Road in unincorporated Dixon when someone flagged him down. That person then told the deputy that there appeared to be a body in a ditch nearby. Deputies soon confirmed that it was indeed a deceased person’s body in the ditch. No details about the person found dead, including how long they may have been there, have been released at this point. Detectives are classifying the incident as a suspicious death investigation, however. Dixon Avenue West near Nunes Road will be closed through the early afternoon as detectives investigate.
Yolo County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woman Reportedly Kidnapped And Taken To Remote Yolo County Orchard Rescued By Workers

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) –  A woman is alive and safe after being kidnapped from the Cache Creek Casino in Yolo County. She was saved only by good timing and good Samaritans after she was taken to a dark county road with not a home or business in sight. There were only endless orchards and a dead-end path. “Not a place you’re going to be able to scream and get help,” said Yolo County Sheriff’s Captain Matt Davis. A woman left Cache creek casino Monday and was offered a ride to the mini-mart nearby. Instead, the stranger behind the wheel took her to a...
Roseville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Domestic Violence Suspect Still At Large After Hours-Long Standoff In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers are left empty-handed after a suspect standoff in Roseville Monday that lasted 12 hours. The scene began Monday morning along the 300 block of Zola Avenue near Margaret Way. Officers surrounded the Roseville neighborhood to serve an out-of-county warrant Monday morning, police say. Benjamin Diaz (credit: Roseville PD) The suspect is 31-yea-old Benjamin Diaz of San Joaquin County. Police say he’s considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on warrants out of San Joaquin County for kidnapping and domestic violence, and out of Roseville for felony evasion charges. If you see the suspect, do not approach him, call 911.
Auburn, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Auburn Retirement Community Pushes For Security Following Botched Burglary-Turned-Attempted Murder

AUBURN (CBS13) – Some neighbors in Auburn now want security, after an interrupted home burglary turned attempted murder. The incident happened in a retirement community near Bell Road and Richardson Drive. “I’m the only one who saw him up-close before they captured him” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. The woman says around 6 a.m. last Monday she went outside to water the grass when she heard loud music coming from a car parked in the driveway next door.   She then saw a man dressed in all black wearing coat appear from around the corner. “He talks to me in a...
Loomis, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 22, Suspected Of Shooting At Car That Was Pulling Up To Loomis Home

LOOMIS (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a young Rocklin man suspected of shooting at people who were driving up to a home in Loomis. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, early in the morning on Aug. 2, two people were driving up to a home on Quinn Place in Loomis when someone started shooting at their car. A total of seven shots were fired, with two bullets hitting the windshield. The bullets narrowly missed hitting the people inside the car, deputies say. Deputies soon showed up to investigate. While they were interviewing witnesses and victims, however, the suspect drove by. The suspect’s car was stopped and the alleged shooter was identified as 22-year-old Rocklin resident Isaac Blagg. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was also later recovered at a residence. Blagg has now been booked into jail and is facing charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, delaying a peace officer, and violating post-release supervision.
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Lottery-Winning Mother Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A lottery dream come true turned into a nightmare for a local family. A Calaveras County mother of four who hit the lottery with a $2 million scratchers ticket during the pandemic is now the victim of a murder-suicide. Police say her husband is the gunman, who also killed their one-year-old daughter. CBS13 obtained photos showing 31-year-old Tiffani Hill surrounded by family and her precious children. One photo also shows Hill alongside her husband, John Donato, who police say shot and killed Hill, and their 23-month-old daughter Leanne Donato, before shooting and killing himself. The Valley Springs corner store where...
Dixon, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Investigation Underway In Rural Dixon; Large Law Enforcement Presence In Area

DIXON (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are out in force near Dixon for an as yet undisclosed reason early Tuesday afternoon. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they are responding to the area of Dixon Avenue West near Nunes Road in unincorporated Dixon. Dixon Avenue West in that area is closed. People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being. No other details about the incident have been released at this point.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man, 42, Dies After Shooting In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in Stockton late Sunday night, police say. Stockton police say, a little after 11 p.m., officers responded to the area near Huntington Lane and Coventry Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a 42-year-old man was found shot. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Detectives are now investigating the shooting. No details about what led up to the shooting, as well as any information about a possible suspect, have been released at this point. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives (209) 937-8323.
CollegesPosted by
CBS Sacramento

College Professor Accused Of Setting Fires In Dixie Fire Area

A college professor is facing arson charges for setting fires in the area where the Dixie Fire is burning. Forty-seven-year-old Gary Stephen Maynard was arrested on Saturday following an investigation that started last month. Maynard is  accused of setting the Ranch Fire burning near the Mendocino National Forest. A federal criminal complaint shows US Forest Agents started investigating Maynard July 20th, the same day as the Cascade Fire. Investigators eventually placed a tracking device on his car, after a witness at the fire claims they saw Maynard come from the area where the fire sparked. “Witness 1 believed the man was mentally unstable,...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested After Stockton Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Home

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside of her home, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday. Stockton police said a suspect entered the woman’s home just before noon along the 700 block of East Fremont Street in the Civic District while armed with a gun. The suspect took various items and left in a car. That vehicle was located a short while later and pulled over, Stockton police said. The driver was identified as Donyeigh Walton, 21. According to Stockton police, Walton was uncooperative and had to be restrained, but he was eventually taken into custody. Walton was booked into the county jail on a charge of residential robbery.    
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Identified After Fatal Shooting In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person killed in a Sacramento County shooting Thursday night has been identified. A coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old David Riggle, of Citrus Heights. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 6400 block of Verner Avenue to investigate a report of someone lying on the sidewalk. At the scene, deputies found that a man had been shot. Deputies started first aid, but medics soon pronounced him dead. Detectives have been interviewing possible witnesses and gathering evidence, but no details about what led up to the shooting have been released at this point. Deputies are characterizing the case as a homicide investigation, but no suspect information is available. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.
Rancho Cordova, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Death Of Woman Found In Rancho Cordova Hotel Room Ruled Homicide, Suspect Arrested

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in connection to the case of a woman found dead in a Rancho Cordova hotel room back in January. Rancho Cordova police say, back on Jan. 25, first responders were called to a hotel along the 10700 block of Gold Center Drive to do a welfare check. Inside a room at the hotel, officers found a woman dead. Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the time, but police say the woman’s manner of death was unclear. A companion of the woman was also interviewed at the time, police say. Since then, the woman – now identified as 43-year-old Shanda Lee Givens – was found to be the victim of a homicide. An arrest warrant was then issued for 45-year-old Tevis Jacob Payne. On Thursday, Payne was arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges. No other information about the case, including how Givens died, has been released at this point.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Drowning Victim Identified As Sacramento City College Professor

FOLSOM (CBS13) — The woman who drowned last weekend in Folsom Lake was identified as a Sacramento City College professor. Tanya Rodriguez, 49 (credit: Los Rios Community College District) Tanya Rodriguez, 49, of Sacramento, was at the lake with her 6-year-old nephew when she went into the lake and never resurfaced. Passerbys helped the boy to the park rangers’ station. Rangers eventually located Rodriguez’s body with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter. Rodriguez taught philosophy at Sacramento City College. Her family says she was an avid swimmer and mountain climber. Her grieving mother says she also loved people. “It was her goal to have...
Fairfield, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Officers Rescue Child In Fairfield After Alleged Parental Abduction In Sacramento

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers have rescued a toddler who was allegedly abducted by their own father in Sacramento, then driven all the way to Fairfield. California Highway Patrol says, late Wednesday night, they were alerted about a parental abduction out of Sacramento. The child’s father allegedly told the mother that she wouldn’t see the toddler again. With Sacramento police giving CHP constant updates on the father’s possible locations, officers eventually spotted the suspect’s car in Fairfield motel parking lot. The father was then seen carrying the child from the hotel to the car, apparently trying to leave. Officers then moved in, blocked the car from being able to get out, and were able to arrest the father peacefully. The mother has since been reunited with her child, while the father has been taken into custody by Sacramento police. His name has not been released at this point.
Roseville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Police Searching For 2 Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card In Sacramento Area

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public to help identify two people accused of racking up almost $1,000 in charges with a stolen credit card. On July 28, two people charged a credit card that was later reported as stolen with $950 in charges over a two-day period, according to a Roseville Police Department statement. Police say the card was stolen right after it had been delivered. The transactions were made at four different stores, all located within the Sacramento and Carmichael areas. Police shared a photo of the suspects at a store in the 9000 block of Madison Avenue. The male suspect has distinctive tattoos. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Roseville Police Department Investigations line at (916) 746-1059 and reference case number 2021-6378. To call in an anonymous tip, people can call Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP.
Keyes, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Found With Gunshot Wound Dies In Keyes

KEYES (CBS13) — A man who was shot Friday night in Keyes died after he was taken to a local hospital. Deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700 block of Isabella Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Friday where they say they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Additional information, including the man’s identification, has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department.

Comments / 2

Community Policy