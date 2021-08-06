Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Isabel Roloff Shares Sad, Cryptic Post – Is Everything Okay?

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isabel Roloff, Little People, Big World star Jacob’s wife, shared a concerning post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night. This isn’t the first time she’s shared vague posts on social media, though. As we previously reported, Isabel posted on her stories asking for prayers, but she failed to give her followers any context for the prayer request. Later, she gave an update, reassuring her 100,000 followers that everything was okay.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 1

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Cryptic Post#Instagram Stories#Little People Big World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff & Chris Marek Accused Of Weight Gain Prior To Wedding

Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are accused of weight gain before the wedding. It’s no surprise that all eyes would be on this TLC couple. This is because their wedding is highly anticipated among Little People, Big World fans. It’s said that when you’re happy and in love, that you gain weight. However, do some of their followers take things too far in questioning the couple about their weight gain. Keep reading to find out more.
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

Nick Cannon Shows Off All 7 Of His Children On Instagram!

Nick Cannon is showing off all seven of his babies on social media!. Nick is newly a proud father of seven children. He took to social media Monday (July 19th), to recognize all of them. The entertainer welcomed three children this summer. His youngest baby, Zen Scott Cannon, was born on June 23rd.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Demi Moore shares new heartbreak with fans

Demi Moore has spoken of her grief following the death of one of her close friends. The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the passing of talented painter Ilona Royce Smithkin. She was 101. Sharing a snapshot of the pair together, Demi wrote: "My beautiful friend @ilonaroycesmithkin passed peacefully...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tori Roloff Shares ‘Touching’ Message Amid Heartbreak

Little People, Big World fans may know that Tori and Zach Roloff are going through a difficult time right now. As Tori works through the heartbreak, she’s still sharing “touching” messages with her fans on social media. As we reported, Tori recently had a miscarriage. Instead of announcing that she...
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Ginger Zee and husband tease something magical in the best way

As if Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, don't have enough on their plate, the much-loved parents-of-two want to add more fun to their lives. The GMA meteorologist and TV personality had fans jumping for joy with their interaction on social media as they teased something magical. Ben took...
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Do Jeremy And Zach Roloff Get Along?

Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff of "Little People, Big World" seem to have a good relationship, but like many siblings on television, they are not immune to feud rumors. However, it seems fatherhood brought the brothers together, as they both welcomed their first children in 2017. In a clip from an episode of the show (via People), the brothers and their wives reflected on one of their last hangouts before welcoming their children and they seemed excited about the future. "One thing we're really excited about when we're here at the farm is just being able to hang out with Zach and Tori," Jeremy commented. "Zach and I are entering the same season of life together. I think we're in that moment of realizing, 'Wow. This is the last couple hangouts we're going to have until we're parents,'" he added.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’ Molly Roloff Makes Rare Instagram Appearance: See Photo

Molly Roloff is a member of the LPBW family we don’t get to see very much of. So, Little People, Big World fans were pleasantly surprised when she made a rare appearance on their Instagram newsfeed this weekend. Turns out, her mother Amy Roloff did a little traveling with her husband-to-be over the weekend. During her travels with Chris, she got to spend a little time with her daughter Molly. Fortunately for fans of the TLC family, Amy was kind enough to snap a photo of herself spending time with Molly. And, then she decided to share it on Instagram!
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Are Sisters-in-Law Tori and Audrey Roloff Feuding? Fans Seem to Think So

Fans of Little People, Big World know all about Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids. Jeremy, Jacob, Zach, and Molly have all been featured on the show — even though now, when it comes to the kids, it’s just Zach and his wife, Tori. Although Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, aren’t part of the show anymore, they still keep their followers in the loop on what they’re up to via Instagram.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron-Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize Her ‘Seductive’ TikTok: ‘I Was Trying To Be Strong’

Candace Cameron-Bure’s latest TikTok post on Instagram clearly missed the mark with some fans, but the ‘Fuller House’ star was unfazed by the critiques. Full House alum Candace Cameron-Bure, 45, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday July 28 to clear up a few things about her latest TikTok video. Candace’s fans criticized the TikTok that the actress posted to her Instagram account, where she lip-synced to the song “Jealous Girl” by Lana Del Rey while holding up the Bible. Fans felt like she was trying to be “sexy” or “seductive,” but Candace said that everyone was misinterpreting it in her apology.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Isabel Shares Message Korey Gave Her Before She Left the Villa (Exclusive)

Fans were shocked by how the post-Casa Amor recoupling turned out on Love Island USA. But, no one was more shocked than Isabel Johnson, who went into the night thinking that she would get chosen by Korey Gandy. In the end, Korey chose to recouple with Leslie Golden, which meant that Isabel was dumped from the Island. Following her time on Love Island, Isabel spoke with PopCulture.com about how her journey played out. During the course of the interview, she even addressed whether there's a possibility for her and Korey to reconnect outside of Love Island.

Comments / 1

Community Policy