Isabel Roloff Shares Sad, Cryptic Post – Is Everything Okay?
Isabel Roloff, Little People, Big World star Jacob’s wife, shared a concerning post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night. This isn’t the first time she’s shared vague posts on social media, though. As we previously reported, Isabel posted on her stories asking for prayers, but she failed to give her followers any context for the prayer request. Later, she gave an update, reassuring her 100,000 followers that everything was okay.www.tvshowsace.com
