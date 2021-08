The Biden administration is working on plans that would require nearly all foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination when travel restrictions to the US are eventually lifted, according to reports.An unnamed official, speaking with Reuters, said that travel restrictions that are currently barring visitors from many countries from traveling to the US wouldn’t be struck immediately, given the rise of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.The White House is currently managing interagency working groups and having conversations with major airlines “in order to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel”, according to...