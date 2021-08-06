Cancel
Mobile, AL

Afternoon downpours expected for the weekend, Seasonable heat ahead

By Ed Bloodsworth
WKRG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have been spotty, but rain chances will get a slight boost as we move through the weekend. A few showers and isolated storms will stick around through the evening with most of the activity wrapping up by 10 PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky as we progress through the night. Temperatures will cool off to seasonable levels. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s.

Mobile, AL
#Gulf Coast#Drier#Wkrg
