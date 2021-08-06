Afternoon downpours expected for the weekend, Seasonable heat ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have been spotty, but rain chances will get a slight boost as we move through the weekend. A few showers and isolated storms will stick around through the evening with most of the activity wrapping up by 10 PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky as we progress through the night. Temperatures will cool off to seasonable levels. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s.