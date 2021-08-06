Cancel
Fact check: Bill Gates was not arrested by the US military

By McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The claim: US military arrested Bill Gates on child sex trafficking charges

Since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has been a frequent target of conspiracy theorists.

Social media users have claimed Gates engineered COVID-19 and accused him of wanting to microchip people through a vaccine, among other falsehoods .

Now, one website claims Gates was arrested by the U.S. military on child sex trafficking charges.

“Military Arrests Bill Gates,” reads the headline of an Aug. 1 article from the website Real Raw News with more than 12,000 Facebook interactions.

The article says Gates was apprehended at a secret property in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on July 27 and cites anonymous “sources within the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps.”

Real Raw News asserts Gates was charged with coercing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration into issuing emergency authorization on coronavirus vaccines, profiting from vaccine sales, and masterminding a child trafficking ring with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

However, there's no evidence Gates was arrested, and the website that shared the claim has published an array of fabricated  stories about prominent figures being arrested by the military.

Michael Baxter of Real Raw News did not return a request for comment.

Website has published many fabricated stories

Real Raw News frequently publishes baseless stories about "arrests" and "executions" of high-profile politicians and Hollywood celebrities.

The site has previously made false claims about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , Rep. Adam Schiff , D-Calif., Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., all of which have been debunked.

Articles from Real Raw News do not include any visually distinct disclaimer indicating that its stories are satire. The bottom of the site says Real Raw News is an "independent publisher" that "explores content often avoided by the mainstream media."

The site's satire "disclaimer" is tucked under its "About Us" page. It says: "This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on (sic) legal counsel."

Stories from Real Raw News, including the one about Gates, build on the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory , which says there is a "deep state" apparatus run by political elites, Hollywood celebrities and business leaders who support a child sex trafficking ring and are actively working against former President Donald Trump.

Comments on the Gates article contain various QAnon references and reveal that readers believe it's a real news story. "Great job, Marines!" one user commented. Another wrote: "Much thanks to Melinda Gates for ratting her husband out, no matter what her motive is!"

In many cases, such as this one, stories from Real Raw News are later shared to social media and other websites without any sort of disclaimer.

No evidence Gates was arrested

There are no credible news reports stating Gates was arrested on child sex trafficking charges, and he has been active on social media since the purported arrest date of July 27.

On July 29, Gates shared a post to Instagram expressing his support for his future son-in-law Nayel Nassar , an equestrian representing Egypt at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On Aug. 3, Gates shared a blog post and YouTube video about author Vaclav Smil and his book "Numbers Don’t Lie: 71 Things You Need to Know About the World."

A search of "William Gates" on offender databases for California , Florida and Washington (states where he owns property and spends most of his time ) results in no accurate matches.

On Aug. 4, Gates told CNN his relationship with Epstein was "a huge mistake" and thought their dinner meetings would lead to "billions of philanthropy for global health."

USA TODAY has previously debunked claims that Gates is under house arrest for child sex trafficking, along with claims that he is profiting from coronavirus vaccines and engineered the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA TODAY reached out to the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General Corps for additional comment.

Our rating: False

The claim that the military arrested Gates on child sex trafficking charges is FALSE, based on our research. There is no evidence of the arrest, and the claim comes from a site that regularly publishes false information building on the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. The site has a history of falsely claiming the U.S. military arrested public figures. Gates has been active on social media since the day the article claims he was arrested

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Bill Gates was not arrested by the US military

