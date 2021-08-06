Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Member of Mayor Tishaura Jones' staff tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 4 days ago
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she will skip some planned events this weekend after a member of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Jones said her office is cooperating with the city's health department, following its guidance and contacting anyone who may have been exposed. The staff member tested positive Thursday night.

Jones said she was planning to visit community vaccination sites over the weekend, but will skip those events "out of an abundance of caution."

"If you have not been vaccinated yet, get the facts and do so as soon as possible. It’s your best protection against illness and hospitalization," she said in the tweet.

