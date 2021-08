The LA Clippers have signed free agent Justise Winslow, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. Winslow, 25, has appeared in 267 career games with averages of 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over six seasons with the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. The 6-foot-6 forward played in 22 games last season for the Grizzlies, averaging 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. He has also appeared in 19 career playoff games, posting averages of 7.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. In his debut season with Miami, Winslow was named to the All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.