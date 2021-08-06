Cancel
Mr. Indian Engineer + MBA Now In Consulting

Poets and Quants
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout Me: I worked short stints in data analytics and healthcare operations before my first MBA post which joined consulting (with some projects related to healthcare). Looking to move into product management with the long-term vision of heading the healthcare division in one of the big techs. Details:. Undergrad School:...

poetsandquants.com

Poets and Quants

Mr. Healthcare IT

About Me: Top performer at big name in Healthcare IT in a hybrid project management/debugging software role. Worried about GPA and volunteer experience. Going to retake the GMAT. Details:. Undergrad School: Ivy. Undergrad Major: Engineering. GPA: 3.4. GMAT: 730. Age: 29, Ethnicity: White. Other Degree/Certification: MS - Computer Science. School...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

NOW Insurance Announces Matt Higgins as Executive Vice President of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- NOW Insurance (NOW), an AI-enabled insurance platform designed to quickly match small business owners and professionals with affordable coverage plans, announced today the hiring of Matt Higgins as executive vice president of engineering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005306/en/. Higgins,...
JobsPoets and Quants

Pros and Cons of Hiring An MBA Admissions Consultant

Pros and Cons of Hiring An MBA Admissions Consultant. Applying to B-school can be a hectic experience. From standardized exams to essay writing, the admissions process contains a number of components that can easily overwhelm applicants. Hiring an admissions consultant may help ease such stress from the application process. Sydney...
BusinessBusiness Insider

ATS Acquires Process Engineering Consulting Firm BLSG

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of BLSG AG, a consulting company specializing in process engineering and operational excellence. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BLSG...
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. Asia Banking Consultant

I graduated MS in Finance in the US and finished CFA level 2. I then returned home to Vietnam and worked in a top US retail bank for 6 years, received 3 promotions and was elected to join the 6 month APAC Talent Development program in Singapore. After 6 years, I joined MBB (post MBA level) in their Asia Banking practice, where we advise leading banks on Retail/SME digital transformation topics.
Softwaretechgig.com

Intuit announces to hire 350+ software engineers in India

Intuit is planning to recruit 350+ positions in India for the job roles of software engineers, experience design, product management, and data engineering. The company is looking to expand the team in India will hire for the data science, product design, product and program management, business analytics, and risk analytics at entry, mid-level, and senior roles.
Businessaithority.com

Samsung Sets up World-class AL ML and Data Engineering Lab, SEED for Indian Students

Top technology company, Samsung, has unveiled its most-advanced Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering Lab in India. The Data Engineering lab is slated to become the ubiquitous destination for all AI ML and Data Engineering professionals in Asia. The aim of the lab is to attract millennials and Gen Z students toward AI ML ecosystem and train them to solve complex real-world problems using cutting-edge innovations and creativity.
Family RelationshipsPoets and Quants

Mr. Consultant Transitioning To Family Venture

Worked for 3.5 years as a consultant at an MBB consultancy before recently jumping ship to start a family office (quasi-private equity firm with family assets). Plan to return to the family office after business school, but want to round out my finance/relevant family venture coursework at Columbia before the family venture hits full stride.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. Fully Structured

I completed my undergrad at a Top University in India and working at a Top Financial firm where I’m leveraging my skills and my deep passion for finance. My core beliefs are to build consistency and to take a fairly long-term approach to everything. At heart, I’m an academic with a knack for building long-term relationships.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. Kakkarot

I was 2nd in the class of 200 students in my undergrad. I won scholarships throughout my undergrad. Post master’s, I went on to work as Investment Manager in Singapore for a stint of 1 year 5 months in Real estate Private Equity space. Post my Singapore stint, I am...
Businesstimebusinessnews.com

Top 10 Ed-tech companies in India

As the education sector has shown a boom in the past years, E-Learning or electronically supported learning is being used by many people worldwide. You can learn the course of your choice by sitting at your desk at home or your workplace. Even the courses to be taught by professionals...
Businessmartechseries.com

Jon Kondo Joins OmniSci as CEO To Drive Company Success in Accelerated Data Analytics

Kondo Brings Exceptional Track Record of Revenue Growth at Appen, OpsPanda, and Replicon; Founder, Todd Mostak, Becomes Chief Technical Officer. OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, announced that Jon Kondo, a tech industry leader with over 30 years of general management, sales and marketing experience, has joined the company as chief executive officer. Working alongside OmniSci co-founder and former CEO Todd Mostak, who becomes chief technical officer, Kondo will lead the company into its next phase of growth as an innovator in making big data analytics instant and effortless.
RetailPoets and Quants

Handicapping Your Elite MBA Odds

An auditor in India for Deloitte & Touche, Vikram boasts an impressive 760 GMAT score and a 4.0 undergraduate grade point average. The head of product planning for a manufacturing company in Peru, Alex has a 680 GMAT and a 2.9 GPA. Yuri is a supply chain manager in Brazil...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Favorite MBA Professors Of The Class Of 2021

It’s a room. There’s nothing special, just a podium surrounded by rows of desks. You’ll find a screen in some, whiteboards, and chalkboards in others. Many days, something truly transformative happens in rooms like these. Ideas are sparked and urgency spurred; barriers are leveled and confidence is instilled. Here, what’s complex is broken down into its interconnected parts — and what’s seemingly simple is peeled back to reveal its risks, limits, and contradictions.
Jobsnewsnowdc.com

Now Hiring Senior Outside Plant Engineer

Responsible for the design of OSP projects and/or supervision of consultants, Provide audits of OSP projects and coach consultants and/or contractors click view for more details.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 187.99 Bn Growth In Engineering Services Outsourcing Market During 2021-2025 | Analysing Growth For IT Consulting Industry | Technavio

Technavio's latest offering, Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions . The engineering services outsourcing market is estimated to grow by USD 187.99 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR...
Militarymanhattan.edu

Seniors: National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship Now Accepting Applications

The US Department of Defense promotes education in science and engineering disciplines relevant to the defense mission. One means of promoting science and engineering education is through awarding fellowships to encourage promising U.S. scientists to pursue doctoral degrees in designated research disciplines. The DoD National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate (NDSEG) Fellowship Program is a competitive fellowship that is awarded to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and U.S. dual citizens who intend to pursue a Doctoral degree aligned to aeronautical, biomedical, chemical, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, mathematics, physics, and chemistry in research and development at a U.S. institution of their choice. The program supports full tuition and fees for three years, a stipend of $38,400 annually, and health insurance. There is a commitment to work for the DOD after graduation.

