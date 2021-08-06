Mr. Indian Engineer + MBA Now In Consulting

The US Department of Defense promotes education in science and engineering disciplines relevant to the defense mission. One means of promoting science and engineering education is through awarding fellowships to encourage promising U.S. scientists to pursue doctoral degrees in designated research disciplines. The DoD National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate (NDSEG) Fellowship Program is a competitive fellowship that is awarded to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and U.S. dual citizens who intend to pursue a Doctoral degree aligned to aeronautical, biomedical, chemical, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, mathematics, physics, and chemistry in research and development at a U.S. institution of their choice. The program supports full tuition and fees for three years, a stipend of $38,400 annually, and health insurance. There is a commitment to work for the DOD after graduation.